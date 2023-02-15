SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Short Interest Update

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the January 15th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverSun Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSNT. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SilverSun Technologies by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 408,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 177,465 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 26.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SilverSun Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.22% of the company’s stock.

SilverSun Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSNT opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 million, a P/E ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 1.50. SilverSun Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries.

