Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 871,042 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 440,809 shares.The stock last traded at $19.57 and had previously closed at $18.95.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.
