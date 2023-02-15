SingularityNET (AGIX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $270.97 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $589.44 million and approximately $270.97 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001925 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00044166 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00028412 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00018617 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00216148 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,282.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002641 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,805,535.4559405 with 1,204,086,730.9815633 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.44283507 USD and is up 21.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $298,619,319.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

