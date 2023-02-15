Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.59

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 870010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Sirius XM Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $288,568.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,324,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,825,000 after buying an additional 4,941,989 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,638 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sirius XM by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,360 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 21,739.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,271,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 9,408.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

