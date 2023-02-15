Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.73

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.73 and last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 11544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is based in Houston, Texas.

