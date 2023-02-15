SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Shares Up 8.6%

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.91 and last traded at $2.91. 1,587,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 850,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on SmartRent to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SmartRent from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.86.

Get SmartRent alerts:

SmartRent Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $579.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartRent

SmartRent Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMRT. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartRent in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SmartRent during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 128.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,723 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SmartRent by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.