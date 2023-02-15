SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Shares Up 8.6%

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.91 and last traded at $2.91. 1,587,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 850,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SMRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on SmartRent to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SmartRent from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.86.
SmartRent Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $579.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartRent
SmartRent Company Profile
SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.
Read More
