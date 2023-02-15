Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Purchased by Tairen Capital Ltd

Tairen Capital Ltd increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile accounts for 1.2% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $10,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SQM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 15,706 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 234.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,694 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 690,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,678,000 after buying an additional 344,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQM traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.06. 491,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,593. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.98. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $115.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 83.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SQM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

