Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.29

Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.29 and last traded at $59.95, with a volume of 125222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.42.
SAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.15.
Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.
