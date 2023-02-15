Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.29

Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.29 and last traded at $59.95, with a volume of 125222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

About Sonic Automotive

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 54,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 28,195 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 31,189 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.