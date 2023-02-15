Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.30, Zacks reports. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,496.61% and a negative return on equity of 513.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SONN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.94. 68,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,588. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $9.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.70 target price on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SONN Get Rating ) by 96.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.22% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

