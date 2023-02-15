Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.30, Zacks reports. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,496.61% and a negative return on equity of 513.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SONN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.94. 68,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,588. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $9.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.70 target price on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.
