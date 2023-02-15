SouthGobi Resources (TSE:SGQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Shares of SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSE:SGQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 8500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a market cap of C$38.38 million and a PE ratio of -0.76.

SouthGobi Resources (TSE:SGQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$48.03 million during the quarter.

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. It primarily explores for coking and thermal coal. The company's flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.

