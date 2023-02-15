SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE) Stock Price Up 0.5%

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.18 and last traded at $21.09. 24,207 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 34,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.
SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average is $20.38.
