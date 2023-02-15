S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 0.7% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $364.87. 208,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,430. The stock has a market cap of $118.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $423.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $354.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.56.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.