S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,029,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,706 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of S&P Global worth $314,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 38.2% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 40.6% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Argus cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.56.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $365.48. The company had a trading volume of 198,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,430. The company’s fifty day moving average is $354.94 and its 200 day moving average is $346.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $423.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

