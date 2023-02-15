S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Hickory Lane Capital Management LP

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 2.5% of Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in S&P Global by 15,444.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after buying an additional 5,535,089 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in S&P Global by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,574,000 after buying an additional 2,065,830 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,425,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,154,657,000 after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,987,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,006,995,000 after purchasing an additional 310,742 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price objective (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.56.

Insider Activity

S&P Global Trading Down 0.0 %

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $364.81. 301,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,665. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $423.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $354.94 and a 200 day moving average of $346.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

