SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Shares Purchased by Quantitative Advantage LLC

Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 71,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.27. The company had a trading volume of 8,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,035. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.79 and its 200-day moving average is $63.01. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.27 and a fifty-two week high of $74.72.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.