SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Bought by Quantitative Advantage LLC

Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUS. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,106,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 444,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,976,000 after acquiring an additional 17,843 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,655,000 after acquiring an additional 16,072 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 125,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 14,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 75,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.90. 16,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,877. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.74. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $126.85.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.