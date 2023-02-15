SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Holdings Increased by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,782 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 11.8% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $19,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.95. 214,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,838,371. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average of $29.43. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

