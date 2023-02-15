SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 561,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 60,258 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,817 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average of $33.53. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $42.71.

