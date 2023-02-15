SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Shares Sold by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,829,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SPMD stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,189. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $48.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.25.

