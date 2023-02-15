SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 395,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the previous session’s volume of 194,941 shares.The stock last traded at $86.33 and had previously closed at $84.60.

SPDR S&P China ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P China ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,925,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,147,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 326,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,566,000 after purchasing an additional 185,343 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 96.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,962,000 after purchasing an additional 64,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 59.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 151,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,758,000 after purchasing an additional 56,944 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P China ETF

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

