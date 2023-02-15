Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) PT Raised to GBX 3,100

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,050 ($37.02) to GBX 3,100 ($37.63) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,100 ($37.63) to GBX 2,950 ($35.81) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Spectris Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SEPJF remained flat at $38.30 during midday trading on Wednesday. Spectris has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $45.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.26.

About Spectris

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

