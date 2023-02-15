Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Raised to $122.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SPLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Splunk to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.27.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $106.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 1.30. Splunk has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $150.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.19.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $929.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $88,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares in the company, valued at $10,835,847.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 179.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

