SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CFO Kimberly K. Nelson Sells 8,717 Shares

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $1,277,999.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,983,116.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
SPS Commerce Stock Up 1.8 %
SPSC stock traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.58. The stock had a trading volume of 139,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,066. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.25 and a beta of 0.75. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.41 and a twelve month high of $152.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on SPSC. TheStreet downgraded SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPS Commerce
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.
See Also
