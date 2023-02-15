SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CFO Kimberly K. Nelson Sells 8,717 Shares

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $1,277,999.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,983,116.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SPS Commerce Stock Up 1.8 %

SPSC stock traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.58. The stock had a trading volume of 139,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,066. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.25 and a beta of 0.75. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.41 and a twelve month high of $152.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SPSC. TheStreet downgraded SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPS Commerce

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 886.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

