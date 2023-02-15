SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

SS&C Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.5% annually over the last three years. SS&C Technologies has a payout ratio of 14.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SS&C Technologies to earn $4.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $62.05. 124,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,880. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.17. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $79.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $103,226,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $37,958,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,583,000 after purchasing an additional 266,741 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,764,000 after purchasing an additional 215,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 308,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 155,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

