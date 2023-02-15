SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

SS&C Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.5% per year over the last three years. SS&C Technologies has a payout ratio of 14.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SS&C Technologies to earn $4.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

SSNC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.21. 192,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,167. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $79.06.

Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.