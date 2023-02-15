Starname (IOV) Price Down 23.5% Over Last Week

Starname (IOV) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Starname has a total market cap of $437,905.19 and $1,149.63 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starname coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Starname has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Starname alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.02 or 0.00427618 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,824.05 or 0.28326222 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Starname Profile

Starname’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Starname is starname.me. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Starname

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starname Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starname and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.