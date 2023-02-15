STASIS EURO Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 15th. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00004712 BTC on major exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $133.03 million and approximately $7,217.58 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.41 or 0.00428779 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,451.54 or 0.28398979 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

