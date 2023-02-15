Status Price Reaches $0.0286 on Major Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Status has a total market cap of $113.00 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009997 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00044324 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00029883 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001919 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00019142 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00217194 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,095.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,946,818,178 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,946,818,177.548236 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0274748 USD and is up 3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $3,406,012.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.