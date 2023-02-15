Steem 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $28.34 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $98.02 million and approximately $28.34 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,731.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000380 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.97 or 0.00430981 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014656 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00094020 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.84 or 0.00707562 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.47 or 0.00560769 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000846 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004412 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00182083 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 426,994,586 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
