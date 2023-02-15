Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Trading Up 1%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO – Get Rating) shares were up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.03. Approximately 15,080 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 58,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.37 price objective (down from C$3.52) on shares of Steppe Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$72.19 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 748.12.

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

