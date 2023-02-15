Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Buys 300,262 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 853,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,262 shares during the quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $9,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 93,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTBK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.25. 14,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,297. The company has a market cap of $743.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.97. Heritage Commerce Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average is $12.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.71%.

In other news, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $249,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,561.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $328,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $249,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HTBK shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Heritage Commerce to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Heritage Commerce from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Heritage Commerce to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

