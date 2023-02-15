Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Has $12.09 Million Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 883,664 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 381,743 shares during the period. First BanCorp. makes up 2.0% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.48% of First BanCorp. worth $12,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 177.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FBP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,611. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.16. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). First BanCorp. had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First BanCorp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

