Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Has $22.50 Million Stock Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Pacific Premier Bancorp accounts for approximately 3.7% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $22,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,839,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 71.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 48.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $3,239,255.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,482 shares in the company, valued at $11,629,291.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $3,239,255.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,482 shares in the company, valued at $11,629,291.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $634,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,133,243.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

PPBI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.80. 18,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $39.95.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $238.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.25 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 10.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.