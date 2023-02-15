Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. East West Bancorp comprises about 3.2% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned 0.20% of East West Bancorp worth $19,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 80.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 73.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 100.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

East West Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on EWBC. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.60. The company had a trading volume of 20,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,146. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $93.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

