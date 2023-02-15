Stifel Firstegy Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Gear Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Stifel Firstegy currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gear Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Gear Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GXE. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.60 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.15 price objective on shares of Gear Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of TSE GXE opened at C$1.10 on Monday. Gear Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.98 and a 52-week high of C$1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$285.67 million and a PE ratio of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

In other Gear Energy news, Senior Officer Han-Bom David Hwang sold 91,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.20, for a total value of C$110,187.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,072,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,287,448.98. In other news, Senior Officer Han-Bom David Hwang sold 91,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.20, for a total value of C$110,187.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,072,606 shares in the company, valued at C$1,287,448.98. Also, Director Ingram Gillmore sold 144,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.04, for a total transaction of C$150,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,850,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,924,094.64. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 398,700 shares of company stock worth $434,437.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

