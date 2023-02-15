Stifel Firstegy Comments on Precision Drilling Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a research report issued on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.78. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $16.16 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $21.24 EPS.

PD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$138.90.

Shares of PD opened at C$84.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -6.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$102.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$93.56. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$64.62 and a twelve month high of C$116.60.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

