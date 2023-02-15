Stifel Nicolaus Increases Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $164.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $164.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.35. The company has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $185.50.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,054,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,185,126,000 after buying an additional 149,219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,544,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,863,000 after buying an additional 146,785 shares during the last quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust now owns 5,218,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,538,000 after buying an additional 351,617 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,505,000 after buying an additional 104,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Ecolab by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,747,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,746,000 after acquiring an additional 157,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

