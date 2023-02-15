Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,020 call options on the company. This is an increase of 64% compared to the average daily volume of 1,844 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 3,370.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 23,461 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,816,000. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TUR traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.94. 1,485,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,540. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average is $28.82.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

See Also

