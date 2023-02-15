StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, Dawson James raised their price objective on shares of Cemtrex from $8.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.
Shares of CETX opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.19. Cemtrex has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $26.95.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.
