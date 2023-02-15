StockNews.com Downgrades AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) to Buy

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABBV. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.59. 4,596,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,160,456. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.96. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $269.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.49% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after buying an additional 2,442,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,399,439,000 after buying an additional 366,695 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,530,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,162,000 after acquiring an additional 476,257 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,011,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,504,000 after acquiring an additional 938,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,020,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,870,000 after acquiring an additional 101,354 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

