StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.89.
STORE Capital Price Performance
NYSE STOR remained flat at $32.21 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. STORE Capital has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.93.
About STORE Capital
STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.
