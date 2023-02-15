StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.89.

NYSE STOR remained flat at $32.21 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. STORE Capital has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

