StockNews.com Upgrades Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) to “Buy”

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDSN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48. Hudson Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In related news, VP Kenneth Gaglione sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $219,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,207 shares in the company, valued at $36,976.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDSN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

