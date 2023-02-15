STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.89.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STOR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 13.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in STORE Capital in the third quarter valued at $324,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in STORE Capital by 0.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 417,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in STORE Capital by 7.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 70,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in STORE Capital by 66.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STORE Capital Stock Performance

About STORE Capital

STOR remained flat at $32.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.93. STORE Capital has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.93.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

