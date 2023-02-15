Suncorp Group Limited (SNMCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2086 per share on Friday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Suncorp Group’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Suncorp Group Trading Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:SNMCY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.03. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.72. Suncorp Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SNMCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Suncorp Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Suncorp Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Suncorp Group in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

