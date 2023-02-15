SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the January 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance

SSY traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.26. 330,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.03. SunLink Health Systems has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.10.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.31%.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

