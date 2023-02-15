Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMCI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SMCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Super Micro Computer Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ SMCI traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $92.61. 393,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,746. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.38. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $95.22.
Super Micro Computer Company Profile
Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Super Micro Computer (SMCI)
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
- Is The Kraft Heinz Recovery Story Dead On Arrival?
- These 2 Cruise Stocks Just Had A Fire Lit Under Them
- George Soros is Short Silvergate – Is a Short Squeeze Possible?
- Cadence Design Gaps 7% Higher On Stellar Full-Year Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.