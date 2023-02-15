Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMCI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

SMCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $4,124,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,668,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,065,839.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $4,124,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,668,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,065,839.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $91,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,920.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,772 shares of company stock worth $8,008,153. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMCI traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $92.61. 393,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,746. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.38. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $95.22.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

