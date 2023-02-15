SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Down 10.2% This Week

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $296.54 million and approximately $53.73 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00005869 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.39 or 0.00428583 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,451.17 or 0.28390086 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

