Swipe (SXP) Price Reaches $0.33 on Major Exchanges

Swipe (SXP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $183.86 million and approximately $7.77 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001435 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Swipe

Swipe’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 554,903,033 coins and its circulating supply is 554,906,968 coins. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe aims to create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum.Additionally, Swipe issues debit card services to their users including the Swipe Standard Visa Card and Swipe Premium Visa Card.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

