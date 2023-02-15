Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Trading Up 6%

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) was up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.08 and last traded at $47.00. Approximately 351,346 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 380,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.32.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on SLVM shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sylvamo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.23.
Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.
