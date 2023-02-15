Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Trading Up 6%

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) was up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.08 and last traded at $47.00. Approximately 351,346 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 380,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SLVM shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sylvamo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sylvamo Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLVM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sylvamo by 202.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 58,413 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 18.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

