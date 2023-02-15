Symrise (FRA:SY1) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Symrise AG (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as €94.16 ($101.25) and last traded at €94.76 ($101.89). Approximately 521,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €97.04 ($104.34).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SY1 shares. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($107.53) price target on Symrise in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($129.03) price target on Symrise in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($118.28) price target on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($134.41) price target on Symrise in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €115.00 ($123.66) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Symrise Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €102.43 and a 200 day moving average price of €104.22.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

